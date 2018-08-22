Punjab Government To Develop Navjot Sidhu's Village As Model Village

Punjab will develop Navjot Singh Sidhu's village Kakarwal in Sangrur district as a model village (File)

The Punjab government will develop minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's village Kakarwal in Punjab's Sangrur district as a model village, a minister said in Chandigarh today.

Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said this after handing over a cheque of Rs 55 lakh to Navjot Singh Sidhu for laying a sewerage system in his village, falling in Dhuri assembly constituency.

The government will lay sewerage system and set up water treatment plants in villages to end the problem of sewage and water logging, the minister said.

He said the first installment of Rs 55 lakh of the total cost of Rs 1.5 crore for the project to develop Kakarwal as a model village has been handed over to Mr Sidhu.

Mr Sidhu had submitted a detailed project report for laying the sewerage system and water treatment plant in his native village.

Mr Bajwa assured that this project would be completed by the end of this year.

He said the Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Department has decided to go for the all-round development of the villages in the state by laying sewerage system and water treatment plants.