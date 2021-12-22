Punjab Ex-Top Cop Attends Virtual Hearing Lying On Bed, Warned By Court

Sumedh Saini is accused in the kidnapping and murder of three persons in 1994 in Ludhiana. (File photo)

Former Punjab police chief Sumedh Singh Saini, accused in 1994 triple murder case, was "warned to be careful with his demeanour" by a court on Monday after he showed up at the virtual hearing lying on his bed.

Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal asked Sumedh Saini to be careful in future with his demeanour and "maintain the decorum of the court" while attending the proceedings through video conferencing.

The judge also noted that even though the former cop said he was unwell and down with fever, he did not produce a medical certificate in this regard to the court.

"Accused no 1 Sumedh Kumar Saini has joined the proceedings through VC. However, it is observed that he has joined the VC proceedings while lying on the bed. On being asked, he submits that he is unwell and is down with fever. However, no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record. Accused no 1 is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanour and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings/court through VC," the judge said in his order.

Sumedh Saini and three other policemen are accused in the kidnapping and murder of three persons -- Vinod Kumar, Ashok Kumar and their driver Mukhtiar Singh -- in 1994 in Ludhiana.

The CBI has alleged that Sumedh Saini had hatched the conspiracy with other accused policemen Sukh Mohinder Singh Sandhu, Paramjit Singh and Balbir Chand Tiwari to settle a personal score against an automobile dealership in Punjab.

Vinod and Ashok were chief financiers to Saini Motors. The case was registered against Saini and others on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and was transferred to Delhi by the Supreme Court in 2004.