'AAP Can't Even Protect Its Own': BJP After Sarpanch's Son Shot In Punjab

A sensational murder of the son of a sarpanch from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab's Amritsar has triggered a political slugfest in the election-bound state.

The incident happened in Jheete Kalan village in the Amritsar rural area. The assailants opened fire outside the gurdwara as the victim returned after offering prayers.

Tirath Singh, who is the son of the village sarpanch, died on the spot while his friend Ranjeet Singh sustained gunshot injuries.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was the result of an old family rivalry.

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The incident occurred around 7:30 PM on Monday, while Tirath Singh and his friend Ranjeet Singh went to the gurdwara to offer prayers. They were fired upon by individuals from the same village. It is reported that the assailants fired approximately 7 to 8 rounds. Tirath Singh was struck by two bullets, which proved fatal. Ranjeet Singh sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the police, he is out of danger.

Punjab Police at the crime scene

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

The victim's brother, Karaj Singh, has alleged that the attack happened because the family used to raise its voice against drug peddlers.

The police have identified four suspects in the case: Gurjant, Gora, Harkirat (alias 'Hockey'), and Gurditt Singh. An FIR naming these individuals has been registered, and various police teams are conducting raids to apprehend them.

The victim's brother is a member of the Block Samiti while his mother serves as the village sarpanch.

SSP (Amritsar Rural) Kavalpreet Singh Chahal has clarified that, based on the initial investigation, this is a case of personal enmity rather than a gang war. He added that the police are making efforts to ensure the swift arrest of the suspects.

The incident has triggered political attacks on the AAP government. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said that even the ruling party leaders are not safe in the state. "When a government cannot even secure the homes of its own village heads, what protection can it possibly offer to Punjab?" he posted on X.