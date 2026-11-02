Punjab Soldier Attacked With Sticks By Mother, Brother Over Property Dispute

A soldier on leave was attacked and injured by his mother, brother, and other relatives over a land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The soldier's wife recorded a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Gurdaspur's Sainpur Abbal Khair village. Simmi Saini said her husband, Wazir Singh, had constructed a shop and registered it in his name. According to Saini, Singh's family members asked him to meet them near the shop to resolve a property dispute arising from his brothers allegedly taking illegal possession of his agricultural land.

As soon as Singh stepped out of his vehicle, his family members attacked him. Saini said that upon learning of the assault, she rushed to the scene, but the relatives attacked her as well. During the altercation, she managed to capture the entire incident on video.

Saini said that Singh was admitted to the Government Hospital in Gurdaspur in an unconscious state. She alleged that the attending doctor, acting at the behest of her husband's attackers, failed to provide proper medical treatment. Fearing for her husband's safety, she brought him home, where he is currently recovering.

Saini added that they continue to face threats to their lives from the relatives and are effectively confined to their home. She further alleged that the relatives have placed their own locks on a separate property she had purchased.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jai Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed that the injured soldier's statement has been recorded. He said that the matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.

(With inputs from Avtar Singh)

