Punjab Is 'Fed Up' With Congress: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Ahead Of Polls

Punjab Election: Punjab goes to polls on February 20. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial face for upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday said that people are fed up with the ruling Congress.

"Only 10 days are left for Punjab polls. People want to choose a new government because they have been disappointed by those whom they had trusted for five years. They are fed up with both the Congress and its predecessor the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)," Mr Mann said while addressing a press conference in Amritsar today.

The AAP leader also claimed that there were no Punjab MPs present in the Lok Sabha when he raised the issue of the sugarcane farmers on Wednesday. "I kept my election campaigns aside and went there to raise voice for farmers, but no other MP was there," added Mr Mann.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Mann who is contesting from the Dhuri Assembly seat in the Sangrur district also said that the Congress had given two corrupt CMs in the past five years.

"The Congress gave two corrupt Chief Ministers in the last five years. Captain Amarinder Singh whose doors were not open for the people, and then came (Charanjit Singh) Channi," he added.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.