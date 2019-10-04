Punjab Cop Shoots At Wife Then Kills Himself Over Argument

Police said there were troubles in the relationship between the cop and his wife. (Representational)

A Punjab Armed Police (PAP) ASI shot at his wife using his service gun before he shot himself dead in Ferozepur, police said on Friday.

ASI Baljit Singh, 48, a resident of Mishriwala Village in this border district, was presently posted in the excise department at Talwandi Bhai on deputation, they said.

Police said there were troubles in the relationship between Baljit Singh and his wife Charanjeet Kaur, 44 for the last few months.

A few days ago, Charanjeet Kaur had left home and went to live with her parents in Kaliawala village, they said.

Baljit Singh is said to have gone to his in-laws house to persuade his wife to come back. On Thursday night, after a heated arguments, Baljit Singh fired three rounds at his wife with his service pistol. The first shot missed her while the other two hit her on the chest, injuring her severely, police said.

Soon after, Baljit Singh killed himself, cops said.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital at Moga where Baljit Singh was declared brought dead, while the condition of Charanjeet Kaur is said to be critical, police said.

Baljit and Charanjeet had two sons -- Kamalpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.