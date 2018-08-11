Punjab Confirms Navjot Singh Sidhu's Invite For Imran Khan's Swearing-In

During the brief conversation, Imran Khan thanked Navjot Singh Sidhu for praising him. (File)

The Punjab government on Saturday confirmed that former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan''s Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan on August 18 in Islamabad.

"The chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan, who is going to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has sent invitation to former cricketer and Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu to his swearing-in ceremony. Apart from this, Khan also extended personal invitation to Sidhu on the phone which was accepted in all humility by the latter," a government spokesman said in Chandigarh.

Besides Mr Sidhu, two other Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have also been invited.

Both Mr Sidhu and Mr Dev were contemporaries of the cricketer-turned-politician and had played several matches against Khan''s Pakistan cricket team.

Mr Sidhu, in a statement in Chandigarh, said that Mr Khan personally telephoned him also

"The Secretariat of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has invited me to attend the swearing in ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18 at Islamabad," Mr Sidhu said.

During the brief conversation, Mr Khan thanked Mr Sidhu for praising him. Mr Sidhu said that he has informed the Union Home Ministry and office of the Punjab Chief Minister regarding his intention to attend the swearing in ceremony.

