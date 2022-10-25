Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Diwali Was All About Family Time, Wife Shares Pics

The photos were shared by Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Mann on Twitter.

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with fervor across the country. There was a lot of enthusiasm among people about the festival. Many politicians celebrated the festival in a special way. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi wen to Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army, some Chief Ministers stayed home. For Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the festival was special as it was his first Diwali after marrying Gurpreet Kaur. Mr Mann took oath as Punjab Chief Minister in March this year.

His wife has shared photos of the quiet celebration at home on Twitter. They show the two posing for the camera with the house in the background lit up.

While the Chief Minister is wearing a white kurta-pyjama and a yellow jacket, completing the look with a yellow turban, his wife is seen wearing yellow salwar suit.

On the occasion of Diwali, Mr Mann and his wife offered prayers at Gurudwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. He also bought some diyas from a roadside vendor, news agency PTI reported.

In both Haryana and Punjab, people making rounds of the market for last-minute shopping.

Security was tightened across the two states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, especially in and around vital locations, markets, and places of worship, officials said.

In Amritsar, the Golden Temple, the holy Sikh shrine, was specially decorated for Diwali. The temple witnessed a huge rush of devotees that began in the early morning and continued till evening.

The Punjab government had allowed a window of two hours - from 8pm till 10pm - for bursting firecrackers on Diwali. The Haryana government, meanwhile, allowed only green crackers in the state. Chandigarh also allowed use of green crackers on Diwali.