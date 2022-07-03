Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann To Expand Cabinet On Monday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will expand his cabinet on July 4 and five MLAs are expected to be inducted as ministers, party sources said on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 5 pm on Monday, an official said here.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the inductees.

It will be the first cabinet expansion of the Bhagwant Mann-led government more than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.

With the induction of five more ministers, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet will reach 15, including the chief minister.

Among the names doing the rounds for ministerial positions were Aman Arora, two-time MLA from Sunam; Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA from Amritsar South; Anmol Gagan Mann, legislator from Kharar; Fauja Singh, MLA from Guru Har Sahai; Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLA from Samana seat; Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, two-time legislator from Jagraon; Baljinder Kaur, two-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo; and Budh Ram, two-time MLA from Budhlada.

The AAP was, however, tight-lipped on who all will be inducted in the cabinet.

After the AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls, 10 MLAs were inducted as ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

At present, there are nine ministers in the Mann-led cabinet.

In May, Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state cabinet over graft charges.

The Aam Aadmi Party had stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 seats out of a total of 117.

