Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Others Condemn Kabul Gurdwara Blast

Several political leaders in India condemned the explosions and gunfire reported from a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that claimed two lives on Saturday morning.

At least two blasts were reported near the Gurdwara in the Karte Parwan area in Kabul this morning, according to local media. No group has claimed responsibility so far for the attack in which one person has died, according to sources.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Ministry for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul.

"Strongly condemn the attack at Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul. Have heard reports of shots being fired at devotees, I'm praying for everyone's safety. I urge PM @narendramodi ji and @MEAIndia for immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in Kabul," the Punjab chief minister tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal also urged Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the security of Sikh families in Afghanistan.

"Strongly condemn the ISIS attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul. While praying for the safety of all present in Gurdwara, I urge PM @narendramodi and EAM @DrSJaishankar to take up the matter with the Afghanistan government and ensure the security of all Sikh families and their religious places," Mr Badal said in a tweet.

"Deeply concerned to hear about the news of an attack at a Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul, Afghanistan. Praying to Waheguru Ji for the safety of all the devotees and citizens stuck inside the premises. Urge the MEA to look into this matter and ensure the safety of all devotees. @DrSJaishankar," tweeted former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Sikh community has become most vulnerable to such deadly attacks after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

"Disturbing news emanating from Kabul where militants have attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara Sahab. The Sikh community has become more vulnerable to such deadly attacks after the Taliban took over. Indian Government must ensure the safety and successful evacuation of our Sikh brothers or sisters under seizure," Mr Chadha tweeted.

After the attacks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement: "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."

Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.

