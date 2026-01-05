Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Form Joint Committee To Reopen Border

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday agreed to establish a 13-member joint committee of business leaders to hold formal negotiations for the opening of the border for trade.

The border has been shut since October last year after the two sides clashed over the issue of militancy emanating from Afghanistan.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the joint committee comprises six members from Pakistan and seven from Afghanistan.

The Pakistani delegation will be led by Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, Adviser to the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while the Afghan side will be headed by Mohammad Wali Amini.

Speaking to the media, Kazmi said the primary objective of the talks is the immediate reopening of Pak-Afghan trade routes, the removal of obstacles in border management, and ensuring the continuity of bilateral trade.

He added that a comprehensive and practical roadmap would be formulated to provide a lasting solution to the issues faced by traders and the general public.

Kazmi expressed optimism about positive outcomes from the talks, noting that the government of Pakistan has granted the committee full decision-making authority to ensure meaningful negotiations.

The Pakistani committee includes Sardar Muhammad Ayub Maryani (President, Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Haji Muhammad Yousaf Afridi (President, Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Haji Qadeerullah Wazir (President, Waziristan Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Shireen Khan Afridi (Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry), and Engineer Durr Khan Achakzai (former FPCCI president).

The Afghan delegation comprises Mohammad Wali Amini (Head of Committee, Ghazni Chamber of Commerce), Inayatullah Sadiqzai (Nangarhar Chamber), Meerajan Sulaiman Khail (Herat Chamber), Khan Jan Alokozai (Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce), Haji Masood Rahat (Kandahar Chamber), Haji Hamayoon Khawaja Zada (Kabul Chamber), and Mohammad Suleman Bin Shah (Khost Chamber of Commerce).

All trade crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained closed for all movement due to heightened tensions, resulting in heavy financial losses for traders on both sides.

Business communities have welcomed the formation of the joint committee, expressing hope that the talks will lead to the reopening of Torkham and other border crossings, thereby restoring bilateral trade, according to the paper.

