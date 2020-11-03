President Says 'No' To Meeting With Amarinder Singh On Farm Laws

Punjab's protest against the new, contentious farm laws are set to play out at Delhi's Raj Ghat -- the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi -- tomorrow. The protest has been planned by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after President Ram Nath Kovind turned down his request for a meeting.



The decision to meet the President came as the Centre stopped trains to Punjab, citing "rail roko" protests against the farm laws, which is interfering with the supply of essential commodities to the state.

Farmers in the state, however, have scaled down their protests after the state assembly passed a law to block the Centre's farm laws on October 19. Train services have not been stopped since and farmers have moved their protest away from railway tracks.