Amarinder Singh Meets PM Modi, External Affairs Minister

Amarinder Singh said he had called on the prime minister since he had not met him so far

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it a "courtesy meeting".

The chief minister said he had called on the prime minister since he had not met him so far during the latter's second term.

The meeting comes a day after India flagged its concerns to Pakistan during the second round of the talks on the Kartarpur corridor that took place between delegations of the two countries in Wagah on the Pakistani side of the border.

Though there were no official word on whether the Kartarpur issue was discussed during the meeting, it comes in the wake of Amarinder Singh urging the central government to work more closely with Pakistan government to conclude agreement on the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"Urge GOI to engage more closely with @pid_gov to conclude their agreement at the earliest and request @narendramodi ji to further press for passport waiver and increase in daily limit of pilgrims.

Reiterate my demand for a special package to make the celebrations truly historic," he said said on Sunday.

The Punjab chief minister said he took the opportunity to discuss with the prime minister the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

The prime minister confirmed his participation in the mega event and assured of all possible help to make the programme a grand success, befitting the historic occasion, said Amarinder.

The legacy issue of the Rs 31,000 crore food debt also came up for discussion and the prime minister said he was seized of the matter, said the chief minister.

"Called on Narendra Modi Ji to congratulate him on his second term. Took opportunity to raise the Rs 31000 crore legacy debt issue and the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Happy to share that the PM has assured all help on both counts," Singh later tweeted, along with the pictures.

The Punjab chief minister later met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Kapurthala House.

"Delighted to meet Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. Have high hopes from a professional as a minister. Foundly remember his father, K Subrahmanyam ji, who chaired the Kargil Review Committee and headed the NSC Advisory Board," Mr Singh tweeted.

Responding to Mr Singh, Mr Jaishankar thanked him.

"Thank you @capt_amarinder for your very gracious and personal sentiments. Look forward to working together for our national purpose," Mr Jaishankar responded in a tweet.

