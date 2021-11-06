Punjab BJP Hits Out At Chief Minister For Not Reducing Fuel Taxes

The Congress-led government in Punjab has not reduced tax on fuel, the BJP said. (File)

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma today slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in the state for not reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers.

He said that the Centre had provided relief to people by reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel before Diwali.

Mr Sharma said the BJP-ruled states also slashed VAT on fuel that led to reduction in retail prices of petrol and diesel.

But the Congress-led government in Punjab has not reduced tax on fuel, he stated.

He accused the CM Channi-led government of trying to befool people but not giving any relief to them.

"Why the Punjab government is not giving relief to people by reducing VAT on fuel," Mr Sharma asked in a statement.

He stated that after reduction in excise duty and VAT in Chandigarh, the rate of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 94.23 and Rs 80.90 a litre.

But as against this, the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 106.20 and 89.83 per litre.

He demanded from the Punjab government to bring the rates of fuel on par with that of Chandigarh.

