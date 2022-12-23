Punjab Attracted Investment Of Rs 30,000 Crore In 9 Months: Bhagwant Mann

Mr Mann said that the industrialists are coming to Punjab "as we have eliminated corruption". (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that due to the pro-industry environment and ease of doing business, an investment of Rs 30,000 crore has been firmed up in the state in the last nine months.

He said this will create new employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

"Big industry houses like Tata Steel, Verbio, Freudenberg, Sanathan Textiles have entered into agreements to invest by reposing faith in our industrial policies, which will provide jobs to our youth," the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, he was speaking after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates at the cooperative, Markfed, and launching its new products at the Municipal Bhawan here.

Referring to his recent meetings with industrialists in Hyderabad, Bhagwant Mann said that the entrepreneurs associated with food processing and agriculture have shown keen interest in investing in Punjab, which will further strengthen the industrial sector of the state.

Bhagwant Mann said that the industrialists are coming to Punjab "as we have eliminated corruption, provided uninterrupted power supply to the industry and a conducive environment and now our efforts are bearing fruit".

Fulfilling its promise of providing employment to deserving youth, the state government has given appointment letters of government jobs to 21,404 youths in nine months and more are being recruited, the chief minister said.