AAP's Reaction To Big Win In Punjab - Summed Up With A Shah Rukh Khan Video

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Aam Aadmi Party.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for a clean sweep in Punjab, where it has taken a lead in over 90 of the 117 assembly seats after the first four hours of counting on Thursday. For AAP, these leads are cause enough for celebration - the Arvind Kejriwal-led party shared a short video on Twitter which sums up the reaction of party leaders as it races towards a spectacular sweep of Punjab. "AAP family right now," the video was captioned.

Taken from the movie Chak De! India, it shows Indian women's hockey team coach Kabir Khan (played by Shah Rukh Khan) looking overwhelmed after his team's big win in the World Cup final.

While Chak De! India portrayed the Indian hockey team as the clear underdogs of the World Cup, the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab was anything but. This time, all exit polls predicted a clear lead for AAP in the state in which, five years ago, it placed second.

This time around, AAP positioned itself as an agent of change, encouraging people to vote for "badlav". AAP's lead in Punjab appears to have come at the cost of the incumbent Congress, as the party's major heavyweights -- Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit boss Navjot Singh Sidhu -- were trailing in their constituencies to AAP candidates.

AAP's Manish Sisodia called the Punjab result an endorsement for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) model of governance. "It worked for us in Delhi and is now working in Punjab too. This will see us take a more national role with our 'Kejriwal model of governance'. Watch out for the work we do in Delhi and Punjab," Mr Sisodia said.