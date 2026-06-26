Punjab 2027: Why Winning Over NRIs Could Shape The Election Before Voting

As Punjab gears up for the 2027 Assembly elections, political parties are once again intensifying their outreach to the state's influential Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community. The latest example came on Wednesday when NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh assured overseas Punjabis that the government is committed to resolving their grievances through a transparent, fair and time-bound mechanism during the 'NRI Milni-2026' programme in Mohali.

While NRIs do not represent a large voting bloc in Punjab, their political influence extends far beyond the ballot box. Through remittances, family connections, social standing and campaign support, Punjab's global diaspora plays a significant role in shaping political narratives and electoral outcomes across the state.

From Doaba to Majha and Malwa, political parties recognise that opinions of family members settled abroad often influence voting decisions back home. Overseas Punjabis remain deeply engaged with developments in their native villages and constituencies, frequently acting as opinion-makers within extended family networks.

The impact of the diaspora was particularly evident during the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In both the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, NRIs actively supported the party through campaigning, fundraising and digital mobilisation, helping strengthen AAP's image as an alternative to traditional political forces.

However, support among overseas Punjabis is not limited to one party. The Congress continues to retain backing among many diaspora families with long-standing political affiliations, while the Shiromani Akali Dal maintains influence among sections closely connected to Sikh religious institutions and Panthic politics. The BJP, too, has stepped up engagement with NRIs through a series of outreach programmes, acknowledging their growing role in shaping public perception.

As election season approaches, competition for diaspora support is expected to intensify. For political parties, the importance of NRIs lies not just in donations or visibility, but in their ability to influence voters, mobilise networks and shape political conversations long before polling day arrives.

In Punjab's politics, NRIs may live thousands of kilometres away, but their impact is often felt much closer to home.