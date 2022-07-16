Pune Student, 21, Dies By Suicide Over Fear Of Not Getting Campus Placement

Police said the victim jumped from the eighth floor of his residence. (Representational)

Scared over not getting campus placement, a 21-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide in Pune city of Maharashtra on Friday, said police.

He jumped from the eighth floor of his residence in the Susgaon area near Hinjawadi, an IT hub in western Pune, they said.

The student was a fourth-year student of computer science at a reputed engineering institute.

"We have found a suicide note in which he has stated that he was scared he would not be getting placement after finishing his course," said an officer from the Hinjawadi police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)