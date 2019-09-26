Pune Rain Live Updates: At Least 11 Killed Due To Heavy Rain, 500 Rescued

At least 11 people were killed in separate incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains in Maharashtra's Pune district since Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said this morning that the state government was closely monitoring the situation. More than 500 people from various water-logged areas were also shifted to safer places. Along with the fire brigade, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also engaged in rescuing people from various low-lying areas.

Here are the Live Updates of rain in Pune, Maharashtra: