Pune Porsche Crash Probe Reveals Teen Wasn't Taken For Medical Test On Time

Before the accident, the teenager had gone drinking with his friends to celebrate his Class 12 results.

After the pizza-burger fiasco, in which the Pune teen who rammed his Porsche into two techies was allegedly given preferential treatment by the police, more lapses on the part of the cops have come to the fore, sources have said.

Confirming earlier claims about this, the sources have said that the medical test of the teenager, who had been drinking before the deadly accident, had been delayed.

The crash had taken place around 2.15 am on Sunday and the teenager and his two friends had been caught by a crowd immediately. The sources said procedure dictates that an accused be taken for a medical test as soon, as possible but the teenager was escorted to a police station in Yerwada and the test did not happen until many hours later.

Given that the 17-year-old had consumed liquor, the sources said the delay could also influence the blood alcohol level found in the test.

The teenager, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, had knocked down the two IT professionals - both 24 years old - in the Kalyani Nagar area. Aneesh Awadhiya, who was riding the bike was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Ashwini Koshta - who was riding pillion - was flung 20 feet into the air. Both of them had died on the spot.

Another lapse that has been pointed out by the sources is that the cops did not inform the central police control room, disregarding the laid-down procedure. The control room has to be informed to ensure there is a proper record of cases and senior police officials can get involved if an incident demands their attention.

On Thursday, an investigation into the alleged negligence by the cops at the police station had been ordered, and it is being helmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashwini Rakh. The scope of the probe will also include allegations that the boy, who is the son of a prominent Pune realtor, was given preferential treatment as well as pizzas and burgers at the police station.

At 17 years and 8 months old, the teenager was four months short of the legal age for driving and more than seven years younger than Maharashtra's legal age for drinking. He has been sent to a remand home till June 5.