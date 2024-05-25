Pune Plans To Webcast Pubs Entry-Exit Points To Ensure Rules Are Followed

The Pune district administration is mulling the idea of webcasting of entry and exit points of pubs and bars in the city to ensure better compliance with rules and regulations, an official said on Saturday.

The live-streaming plan comes in the backdrop of a car accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar in the early hours of Sunday in which a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old juvenile fatally knocked down two persons, said District Collector Suhas Diwase.

No underage person should enter a bar or pub and these establishments should adhere to prescribed time limits, the official said. There have also been allegations by citizens about bars and restaurants staying open past their official closing hours, he said.

“In the present setup, it is difficult to physically monitor what actually is happening (outside bars and pubs) but it is possible with new technologies like webcasting. We successfully used webcasting during elections and more than 50 per cent of polling booths were webcast and we could see what was happening there,” he said.

The official said they are working on the concept with the state excise department, which oversees the legal aspects of the operation of bars and pubs.

“With webcasting, we can monitor the exit and entry points of these establishments and also keep a close watch on closure timings,” the official said.

Asked about the infrastructure to monitor the planned webcasting, the official said the modalities of the concept will be worked out.

After the car accident on Sunday, it emerged that Cosie restaurant and Blak Club had allegedly served liquor to the 17-year-old juvenile, who is now in an observation home, and his friends without verifying that they were minors.

The police have registered a case against the owner and staffers of Cosie and Blak Club under the Juvenile Justice Act, Maharashtra Prohibition Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

Charan Singh Rajput, superintendent of the state excise department said they are working on the webcasting idea. So far, the department has taken action against 49 alcohol-serving establishments for different violations, he added. PTI SPK NR

