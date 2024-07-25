Live Updates: 3 Electrocuted In Pune Floods, Heavy Rain In Mumbai

Due to heavy rain in Pune, water entered the houses and buildings

Three men died of electrocution in Maharashtra's Pune in the early hours of Thursday while trying to move their handcart that got submerged due to heavy rains, police said.

Due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity.

As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

Earlier on Thursday, at 4 am, water was released at a speed of 27203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks to be careful.

Additionally, due to heavy rains in Pune on Wednesday night, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas.

Here are live updates on Maharashtra rain:

Jul 25, 2024 11:57 (IST) Maharashtra Rain: Schools, Colleges Shut In Palghar



The Palghar Collector has announced a holiday for all the schools and colleges on Thursday after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Palghar district, predicting a possibility of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has taken stock of the situation at Pune district headquarters after heavy rain lashed the district.

Jul 25, 2024 11:49 (IST) Pune Floods: Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Pune Flooded, 3 Dead

Pune Flooded After Heavy Rain, Schools Shut, 3 Electrocuted

🔗https://t.co/AU4VaUI5anpic.twitter.com/kkhvFaXZ7m - NDTV (@ndtv) July 25, 2024

Jul 25, 2024 11:26 (IST) Pune Floods: Weather Update - Intense To Very Intense Rain Expected

#WeatherUpdate | Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai suburb, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune during next 3-4 hours, says India Meteorological Department. #Pune#Mumbai#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/5rXQcFa8zb - NDTV (@ndtv) July 25, 2024