Pune Severely Flooded After Heavy Rain, Schools Shut, Traffic Hit

Heavy rain has led to waterlogging in several areas in Pune and Kolhapur and paralysed normal life. Schools have been shut and several residential apartments in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad have been flooded. Three people have been electrocuted due to waterlogging.

The fire department is rescuing people from flooded neighbourhoods such as Ekta Nagar. Some places have water up to the waist level. The Baba Bhide bridge on Mutha river is now underwater after the water level rose following the downpour.