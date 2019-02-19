Pulwama Terror Attack Updates: Day After Terrorists Killed In Encounter, Security Forces Brief Media

Security forces on Monday claimed a victory with the killing of a top terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based group that carried out the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, killing over 40 soldiers. Today, security forces are briefing media on the Pulwama killings.
Yesterday, while eliminating the terrorists, the forces also suffered a huge loss; a major, three soldiers and one policeman were killed in the encounter. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during a high-profile summit in Islamabad yesterday. India has vowed to retaliate after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week, the deadliest attack in the state in decades.
Here are the Updates on this Pulwama Terror Attack:
- We were tracking the Jaish in the valley. As you know the convoy attack with the control being done by them, along with the control being done by Pakistan Army and ISI.
- In less than 100 hours, we have eliminated the JeM leadership in the valley.
- Anyone, I repeat, anyone who picks up a gun will now be eliminated in J&K. I urge family members to tell their loved ones to give up the gun and follow the surrender policy. We have a very good and cooperative surrender policy, and that is the correct way to go. If not, from here on, the armed forces will eliminate anybody who picks up a gun.
- Investigation is at a very advanced stage. We cannot share details at the moment.
