Pulwama Terror Attack Updates: Day After Terrorists Killed In Encounter, Security Forces Brief Media

Pulwama Terror Attack: India has vowed to retaliate after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that killed 41 CRPF soldiers last week, the deadliest attack in the state in decades.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 19, 2019 10:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pulwama Terror Attack Updates: Day After Terrorists Killed In Encounter, Security Forces Brief Media

Yesterday's encounter in Pulwama went for more than 12 hours. (File)

New Delhi: 

Security forces on Monday claimed a victory with the killing of a top terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based group that carried out the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, killing over 40 soldiers. Today, security forces are briefing media on the Pulwama killings. 

Yesterday, while eliminating the terrorists, the forces also suffered a huge loss; a major, three soldiers and one policeman were killed in the encounter. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during a high-profile summit in Islamabad yesterday. India has vowed to retaliate after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week, the deadliest attack in the state in decades.

Here are the Updates on this Pulwama Terror Attack:

 

 


Feb 19, 2019
10:44 (IST)
Army, CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police brief media on Pulwama encounter, say:

  • We were tracking the Jaish in the valley. As you know the convoy attack with the control being done by them, along with the control being done by Pakistan Army and ISI.

  • In less than 100 hours, we have eliminated the JeM leadership in the valley.

  • Anyone, I repeat, anyone who picks up a gun will now be eliminated in J&K. I urge family members to tell their loved ones to give up the gun and follow the surrender policy. We have a very good and cooperative surrender policy, and that is the correct way to go. If not, from here on, the armed forces will eliminate anybody who picks up a gun.

  • Investigation is at a very advanced stage. We cannot share details at the moment.

Feb 19, 2019
10:36 (IST)
Wife of Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal by his mortal remains.

Feb 19, 2019
10:26 (IST)
The forces suffered a huge loss yesterday; a major, three soldiers and one policeman were killed in the encounter.
Feb 19, 2019
10:13 (IST)
Tributes Paid To Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal

Tributes being paid to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal who was killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Pulwama just a short distance away from the spot where over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed last week in a suicide attack by the Pakistan-based terrorist group.




No more content

Trending

Pulwama Terror AttackPulwama Attack

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PulwamaSupermoonGoaPlebisciteKulbhushan JadhavWorld Cup 2019Live TVKerala HartalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsISIS TeenDelhi MetroKulbhushan JadhavMIUIRedmi Note 7Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................