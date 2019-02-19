Pulwama Terror Attack Updates: Day After Terrorists Killed In Encounter, Security Forces Brief Media

Yesterday's encounter in Pulwama went for more than 12 hours. (File)

Security forces on Monday claimed a victory with the killing of a top terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the Pakistan-based group that carried out the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, killing over 40 soldiers. Today, security forces are briefing media on the Pulwama killings.

Yesterday, while eliminating the terrorists, the forces also suffered a huge loss; a major, three soldiers and one policeman were killed in the encounter. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during a high-profile summit in Islamabad yesterday. India has vowed to retaliate after the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week, the deadliest attack in the state in decades.

Here are the Updates on this Pulwama Terror Attack: