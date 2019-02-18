Time For Talks With Pakistan Over, Says PM Modi On Pulwama Attack

PM Modi and other leaders paid tribute to the soldiers after their bodies were flown to Delhi. (PTI)

As the entire nation unites in grief and anger over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama's on Thursday, that left 40 CRPF soldiers dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the time for talks with Pakistan is over. In Bihar, yesterday, PM Modi expressed his anguish over the attack and said "a fire is raging in my heart."

A suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had denoted around 60 kg of powerful explosives near a massive CRPF convoy in Pulwama, comprising soldiers reporting to duty.

At a rally in Assam yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah had said the government will not let sacrifices made by the soldiers go in vain. BJP ally Shiv Sena had said it was time to "attack" Pakistan and seek revenge for the deaths of soldiers.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd.) VK Singh said India will choose the time and place for retaliation and that it will be "properly planned and well thought of".

"Any war, war-like or punitive action must be planned for success. It should be a cold act and nothing is to be done in a hurry," General Singh, former Army chief, said. "Even Osama (Bin Laden) was not killed in a day, despite the fact that US knew he was hiding in Pakistan. Let us support our forces," he told reporters in Shimla.

PM Modi had also said hesitation in taking action against terrorists is similar to encouraging them After a meeting with Argentine President Mauricio Macri, PM Modi said, "I and President Macri agree that terrorism is a serious threat to world peace and stability. The cruel attack in Pulwama shows that the time for talks has passed."