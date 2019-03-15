Terrorists Kill 40-Year-Old Man In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama, Jammu And Kashmir: "Manzoor Ahmad Lone was shot dead by the terrorists late on Thursday night at Gulzarpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama, " a police spokesman said.

March 15, 2019
This was the third attack on civilians in south Kashmir in the past two days (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A 40-year-old man was forcibly taken away from his home and shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.

"Manzoor Ahmad Lone was shot dead by the terrorists late on Thursday night at Gulzarpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama, " a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said initial investigation said Lone was forcibly taken away by terrorists from his home in Dogripora and shot dead at nearby Gulzarpora.

This was the third attack on civilians in south Kashmir in the past two days.

A National Conference worker was shot at and injured in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Thursday while an army deserter was shot dead on Wednesday in Pulwama district.



