Pulwama Attack Not An Intelligence Failure, Government Tells Parliament

There was no intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack, the government told parliament on Wednesday. The Home Ministry said "all agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on a real-time basis".

"Jammu and Kashmir are affected by terrorism sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades. However, owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action against the terrorists by the security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized during the past few years," junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Over 40 soldiers were killed when a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was attacked by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

The Pulama terror attack is the worst attack on security forces in Kashmir in decades.

Days later, India carried out airstrikes on a Jaish camp in Pakistan's Balakot, which was followed by an aerial dogfight with the Pakistan Air Force, which had targeted Indian military installations.

Relations between New Delhi and Islamabad nose-dived after the Pulwama attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had accepted lapses by the state administration and the security forces, and had stated that they will work to fix the loopholes.

According to the Union Home Ministry, this year, the security forces have eliminated 120 terrorists so far. For the corresponding period last year, the figure was 71. But this year, the country has lost many as 122 security personnel as compared to last year's figure of 257.

