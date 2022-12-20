Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa Top In PM's Economic Advisory Council Report

The report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative.

Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Goa have emerged as best-performing among all states and Union Territories in the Social Progress Index (SPI), while Jharkhand and Bihar as worst, according to a report mandated by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The report titled 'Social Progress Index: States and Districts of India' released by EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy further said that Aizawl (Mizoram), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) have emerged as the top 3 best-performing districts.

The report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative and was mandated by the EAC-PM.

According to the report, Puducherry has the highest SPI score of 65.99 in the country, attributable to its remarkable performance across components like personal freedom and choice, shelter, and water and sanitation.

Lakshadweep and Goa closely follow it with scores of 65.89 and 65.53, respectively, it added.

As per the report, Jharkhand and Bihar scored the lowest, 43.95 and 44.47, respectively.

The report ranks 36 states/Union Territories and 707 districts of India based on their performance across various social progress indicators in terms of access to education, healthcare, water and sanitation, exercising personal freedom and choice, ensuring shelter, personal safety and quality environment for people.

It pointed out that only 27 out of 112 districts under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) have scored above the national average on the Social Progress Index.

Among these 27 districts, only 5 have ranked in top 100 districts.

SPI assesses the performance of states and districts on three dimensions of social progress -- basic human needs, foundations of wellbeing and opportunity.

According to the report, in terms of of basic human needs, Goa, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh are the top four states with the best performance in water and sanitation and shelter as compared to other states and Union Territories.

In terms of shelter and personal safety, Chandigarh and Nagaland have emerged as the front-runners, respectively.

On the basis of access to basic knowledge, the report said, Punjab has the highest component score of 62.92, while Delhi has topped the list for access to information and communication with a score of 71.30.

In terms of health and wellness, Rajasthan has the highest component score of 73.74, while in case of environmental quality, the top three states are Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya -- all from noth-east region.

The report said Tamil Nadu has achieved the highest component score of 72.00 under opportunity dimension. Within this dimension, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have the highest component score for personal rights, while Sikkim has topped the list for inclusiveness.

India's aggregate Social Progress Index score of 60.19 in 2022 is slightly lower than the world average of 65.24.

