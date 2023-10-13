Air Force Chief Emphasises On High Operational Preparedness

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhuri, has emphasized the importance of maintaining high operational preparedness at all times, a defense release said on Friday.



Attending a two-day annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders Conference in Tezpur on October 12, the Air Marshal said operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems, and assets must be ensured.

He also stressed the need for a root-cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improved maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness, and a focus on physical and cyber security at all times.

The Air Chief Marshal urged all commanders to continue with their efforts to provide a safe operational flying environment.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of the Eastern Command and expressed satisfaction with its major achievements.

The Chief of Air Staff also awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance, and administration.

He was received at the Tezpur Air Force station by the EAC's Commanding-in-Chief, Air Marshal S P Dharkar.