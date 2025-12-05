After 75 Days Of Intense Protest, Tezpur University Gets Acting Vice-Chancellor

After 75 days of intense protest by the students' fraternity, senior faculty member Dr. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya on Thursday accepted the responsibility of Acting Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University. The development comes after incumbent Vice-Chancellor Dr Shambhu Nath Singh held a virtual meeting amid sustained unrest on campus.

The opposition raised several questions in Parliament, accusing the government of inaction as political pressure mounted. Students of Tezpur University welcomed the appointment, chanting "Jai Zubeen Da" as a mark of celebration.

After assuming charge, Dr Bhattacharyya addressed students and assured them of full support. "My first priority is the students. We have already discussed matters with members of the students' organisation. A transparent system should be maintained. Let us work together to create a healthy environment and make this University one of the top institutions in the country," he said.

The Tezpur University student fraternity began its protest on September 21, 2025, after the administration was accused of disrespecting public mourning for singer Zubeen Garg.



Tensions escalated when the Vice-Chancellor allegedly made dismissive remarks and later left the campus, triggering united protests by students, teachers, and staff.

Through late September and October, stakeholders highlighted concerns about administrative misconduct, financial irregularities, and environmental damage, while organising symbolic events such as a 5,000-lamp tribute and a Black-Clad Rally.

Two high-level committees, one appointed by the Governor and another by the Ministry of Education, visited the campus to conduct inquiries.

The appointment of Dr. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya as Acting Vice-Chancellor is in accordance with the Tezpur University Act, 1993. Under Statute 2(6) of the Second Schedule:

"If the office of the Vice-Chancellor becomes vacant due to death, resignation or otherwise, or if he is unable to perform his duties due to ill health or any other cause, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor shall perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor. Provided that if the Pro-Vice-Chancellor is not available, the senior-most Professor shall perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor until a new Vice-Chancellor assumes office or until the existing Vice-Chancellor returns to duty."

"In view of the Vice-Chancellor's prolonged absence from the University headquarters, it is evident that he is currently unable to perform the duties of the office, thereby activating the application of Statute 2(6)," the University stated in an official notice.

Dr Bhattacharyya, the senior-most professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, is widely respected in the academic community.