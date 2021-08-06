CBI Should Probe Grabbing Of French Nationals' Assets: Puducherry Ex-Chief Minister

V Narayanasamy alleged collusion between some political bigwigs with leaders of political parties

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has urged the territorial government to ensure a CBI probe into the alleged grabbing of French nationals'' properties in the former French colony.

In a video message on Thursday, Mr Narayanasamy alleged houses and land owned by the French nationals of Puducherry region, now residing in France, were grabbed and encroached upon.

He said there were complaints of fake documents, seals and tile deeds being prepared by a group of people to take illegal possession of the French nationals' properties.

The former Chief Minister said there were also allegations that people from outside the Union Territory being involved in the preparation of the fake seals and title deeds.

Also, he alleged collusion between some political bigwigs with leaders of political parties.

"The government should not entrust the probe with the CB-CID or the local police as there will intervention from the powers-that-be and justice will not be rendered to the genuine owners of the property," Mr Narayanasamy said while seeking the probe by the CBI.

When the Congress-DMK coalition government was in power here between 2016 and 2021 under his leadership, Narayanasamy said, steps were taken and the Goondas Act was invoked to keep land-grabbing offences at bay.