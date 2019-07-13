Puducherry Chief Minister, Kiran Bedi Meet To Discuss Budget

Kiran Bedi gave the floor to V Narayanasamy but he refused to make any comments.

A week after he staged a walked out, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi came face to face at a meeting of the Planning Board to finalize the budget in Puducherry on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues and officials suggested ways to enhance revenue generation.

However, at the end of a media interaction, when Ms Bedi gave the floor to Mr Narayanasamy, he refused to make any comments.

On July 6, Mr Narayanasamy and his colleagues walked out of the meeting after he questioned the absence of certain special invitees whom he had recommended and wanted their presence.

Ms Bedi had then said in a statement, "However, I am not quite sure of the real reasons of HCM in walking out today, while undermining the importance of the State Planning Board, knowing fully well that Puducherry is working on a Vote of Account."

Both Ms Bedi and Mr Narayanasamy have locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016.

