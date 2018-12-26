Public Sector Banks On Strike Today, Services Affected

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) - an umbrella organisation of nine unions.

All India | | Updated: December 26, 2018 12:54 IST
Branches of new generation private sector banks remain unaffected by the strike. (File)


New Delhi: 

Operations at public sector banks across the country were impacted today due to a strike called by unions against the proposed merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB).

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) - an umbrella organisation of nine unions including -- All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

According to AIBEA General Secretary CH Vekatachalam, the strike is effective across the country and employees are fighting for the "right cause."

However, branches of new generation private sector banks remain unaffected by the strike called by UFBU, which claims to have membership of nearly 10 lakh bank employees and officers across 21 public sector banks.

This is the second bank strike in less than a week.

On December 21, an officers' union of state-run banks observed a day-long strike to protest against the merger and also demanded immediate settlement of wage negotiations.

Most of the banks have informed customers about the strike.

