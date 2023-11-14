'Hospitality Tycoon Of India': Tributes Pour In For PRS Oberoi

Tributes have started to pour in for PRS Oberoi following his passing.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, died on Tuesday at age 94. He was born in 1929 and served as the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He is celebrated for his significant contributions to revolutionising the hotel business landscape in India.

Tributes have started to pour in for PRS Oberoi following his passing.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, paid her condolences and dubbed him the “hospitality tycoon of India”. She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Saddened by the demise of Padma Vibhushan PRS Oberoi, Chairman of the Oberoi group, and the hospitality tycoon of India. He was trained in Darjeeling and his achievements have been inextricably linked to West Bengal. We shall all feel the irreparable loss. Condolences to the family, friends and admirers."

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, credited Mr Oberoi for being the first to elevate an Indian hotel to the pinnacle of global rankings and called him a “class act”.

He said, “P.R.S Oberoi passed away this morning. His many achievements were never sufficiently recognised. He made ‘Oberoi' a global byword for the Indian luxury hospitality experience and the first to put an Indian hotel on the very top of global rankings. He also rallied the group heroically but quietly post the 26/11 attack on their Mumbai flagship. He was a class act. Period. Om Shanti."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, tweeted, “Without doubt, the man who put Indian hospitality and service on global map #RIP #Om Shanti #PRSOberoi.”

Author and screenwriter Advaita Kala expressed that few people have had such a profound impact on her life as Mr Oberoi did. She wrote on X, "Few people have impacted my life like Mr PRS Oberoi has. My tributes to his life, his legacy and the ‘investment' he made in thousands like me. He will live on through us, in words, actions and service."

Naveen Narayanan, Global Head of HR at Biocon Biologics, referred to PRS Oberoi as a “Legend of Indian hospitality”. He wrote, “#RIP A legend of Indian hospitality. I have had the fortune of meeting him a few times. #Legend.”

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of the NITI Aayog, described PRS Oberoi as one of the greatest hoteliers globally.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal also paid her respects to Mr Oberoi. “Deeply saddened at the passing away of Mr. PRS Oberoi, the patriarch of The Oberoi Group. A visionary leader who transformed the hotel industry in India and internationally, Mr. PRS Oberoi was also known for his compassion and philanthropy. My deepest condolences to Vikram and Arjun Oberoi. He will always be remembered for his stellar contributions to the hospitality industry,” she wrote.

The cremation ceremony for PRS Oberoi is scheduled to take place at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, at 4 pm on Tuesday.