"Proud Moment": Jitendra Singh As Shubhanshu Shukla Heads To Space

After the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station successfully lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday extended his congratulations to the mission pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Taking to 'X', Jitendra Singh posted his congratulatory message for Shukla and mentioned that Indian space agency ISRO's growing collaborations are the result of reforms introduced by the Government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla -- you are the first Indian Astronaut set to embark on a mission to the International Space Station. Indeed a proud moment for India! #ISRO's growing global collaborations, after the reforms introduced by the government headed by PM Narendra Modi, have placed India as a frontline nation in Space exploration", the 'X' post read.

Union Minister was joined by Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, Frances Adamson AC, Governor of South Australia, and others who celebrated the moment by distributing sweets at the Anusandhan Bhawan in the national capital..

The Axiom Mission 4 launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am Eastern Time (12 Noon IST).

This is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew is travelling to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am Eastern Time (4pm IST) on Thursday, June 26.

Once docked, the astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprised of science, outreach, and commercial activities. Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is in command of the mission, while Indian Space Research Organization Astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla serves as pilot. The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

The astronauts are using the new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit which provides them with advanced capabilities for space exploration while providing NASA with commercially developed human systems needed to access, live and work on and around the Moon. The advanced spacesuits ensure astronauts are equipped with high-performing, robust equipment and are designed to accommodate a wide range of crew members.

The Ax-4 mission is going to be conducting major research. The research complement includes around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, UAE, and nations across Europe.

This will be the most research and science-related activities conducted on an Axiom Space mission aboard the International Space Station to dateNASA and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) are collaborating to launch several scientific investigations.

