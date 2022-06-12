Bulldozers Out For 2nd Day In UP: Target Is Prayagraj Violence-Accused

Police say Javed Mohammed is one of the "masterminds" behind the Friday violence.

A day after razing down homes of two of the accused in Uttar Pradesh's Saharnpur over violence over recent remarks by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad, bulldozers today rolled down in Prayagraj under heavy police presence and started demolishing the home of a politician accused of leading violence on Friday.

Visuals shot by news crews showed bulldozers razing gates and outer walls of accused Javed Mohammed, a Prayagraj-based politician, who, the police claim is one of the "masterminds" behind the Friday violence in the city. There was major stone-throwing in at least two Prayagraj localities and it took the police over five hours to restore peace.

A clip showed police personnel and municipal teams inside the house, with objects and luggage scattered around. Some of the household furniture was brought out by municipal teams and placed on the road.

The demolition by the municipal agency came just hours after a notice was put out outside the residence of Mr Javed claiming illegal construction on the ground and first floors of the house.

The notice put out outside the house of the politician late last night claimed that Mr Javed failed to reply to a demolition order sent to him in May this year

According to the notice, Mr Javed was asked to get the illegal construction razed by June 9, failing which a final notice was sent to him to vacate the house by 11 am on June 12.

On Friday, municipal teams, accompanied by police, razed down homes of two accused in Saharanpur shared videos of municipal teams out with bulldozers under a heavy police presence, demolishing parts of homes of two of the accused arrested which they claim were illegal constructions.

Demolitions were also carried in Kanpur, where violent clashes and stone-throwing took place on June 3 over the same issue.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested over 300 people from various districts in the state in connection with Friday's protests and violence, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning of "strictest" action against those attempting to vitiate the atmosphere.

Among those arrested, 91 were held in Prayagraj and 71 in Saharanpur and 51 in Hathras, the police said.