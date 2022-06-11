After Violence Over Prophet Remark, UP Police Out With Bulldozers

Prophet Remark Row: Visuals show bulldozers demolishing two houses amid heavy police deployment.

A day after violence over recent remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the Uttar Pradesh police is out with bulldozers in Saharanpur where 64 people have been arrested so far for disturbing peace and social harmony. The police reached the residences of accused Muzammil and Abdul Waqir along with a team of the local civic body and razed parts of their houses which they claim were illegal constructions.

After violent clashes and stone-pelting in Kanpur on June 3 over the same issue, the police had demolished properties linked to local Muslim leader Zafar Hayat Hashmi who is said to be the main accused in the incident.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has demolished a newly-constructed building owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, who is said to be a close relative of prime accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi.

The building was in the Swaroopnagar locality of Kanpur.

"There are reasons to believe that the investment has been made by the prime accused of the violence case," Mr Tiwari said, and claimed that the demolition was carried out in accordance with "norms and regulations." A local court had on Friday approved 72 hours' police remand of Mr Hashmi along with Jawed Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Rahil, and Sufiyan. "The accused were taken into police custody following the court's order on Saturday morning and will remain in custody till Tuesday morning," said Mr Tiwari.

Over 230 people have been arrested in the state so far for violent clashes over objectionable and communal comments against Prophet Muhammad by two BJP leaders. 11 cases have been filed in seven districts; all cases have been filed for serious offences.

Speaking to NDTV, UP Police's additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said the situation is under control in the state now and the police are taking strict action against those responsible for the violence.

The police will take strict action against all the people or groups who have "dared to disturb peace and harmony", including charging them under the Gangster Act, seizing their properties, and ensuring they pay for damages caused to private and public property so that such incidents are not repeated, Mr Kumar has said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said that officials have been given liberty and clear instructions to take stringent action against "anti-social elements".