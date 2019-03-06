Protesting Farmers Call Off Amritsar-Delhi Railway Blockade After 2 Days

The protesting farmers in Punjab had blocked the Amritsar-Delhi rail track over the last two days.

Protesting farmers in Punjab who had blocked the Amritsar-Delhi rail track over the last two days called off their agitation today, police said, after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The agitation led to the cancellation of 38 trains and diversion of 11 trains, officials said.

A petition seeking the removal of the farmers protesting on the Amritsar-Delhi rail track was filed in the court on Tuesday, with the HC issuing notices to Punjab, Centre and leaders of farmers' outfit Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to appear before it on Wednesday.

A senior official said the agitation was called off after leaders of the protesting farmers gave an assurance to the court in this regard.

Farmers under the banner of Kissan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee had been blocking the Amritsar-Delhi rail track in Amritsar in support of their demands, including a full loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, ending auction of land and arrest of farmers, and payment of sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.

Kissan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee president Satnam Singh Pannu alleged harassment and humiliation by banks and other financial institutions over farmers' failure in repaying loans.