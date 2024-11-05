Protesters Clash With Cops As Gate To Dibrugarh Tea Estate Closed

Several protesters were detained by the police after a tense standoff at the Assam Medical College and Hospital campus on Tuesday. The situation escalated when the authorities used a JCB excavator to block access to a road, completely shutting down a gate near the campus.

The move led to a confrontation between the police and the people, resulting in injuries on both sides.

As tension ran high, the police resorted to using tear gas to control the situation. The protesters retaliated with glass bottles, bricks, and stones, causing further chaos.

During the clashes, Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh was hit in the face, and several other police officers sustained injuries from objects hurled by the protesters. Many protesters also suffered injuries as the police used force to control the crowd.

"Around eight police personnel were injured in the stone and beer bottle throwing. A couple of journalists were also hit. I was also hit in the face. My cellphone was damaged in the attack. The crowd has been dispersed and the situation is under control now," said Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh.

The protest had ignited due to the closure of a gate at AMCH that provided access to the Jalan Nagar Tea Estate.

The gate, known as Alubari Gate, was shut down permanently by the authorities due to the proliferation of country liquor dens in the area.

Incidents of intoxication-related brawls had been on the rise, affecting the peaceful atmosphere of the AMCH campus. In July, a young man was also killed in a drunken brawl in the Alubari area.

The gate was closed to address these concerns and prevent further disturbances in the area.