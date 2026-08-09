Analysis | Protectors Of Poors To New Moral Police: Decoding Nihang Vigilantism

The modern-day Nihangs were once part of the Akaal Sena formed by Guru Hargobind. However, the Nihang order emerged in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth. The tradition of the iconic dark blue robe and tall turbans originated with Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

"Nihang Sikhs also share a documented historical connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi site dating to November 1858, when Baba Fakir Singh Khalsa and a 25-member Nihang squad occupied the complex, performed havana, and inscribed sacred chants on the structures," says Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, who belongs to the clan of Baba Fakir Singh Khalsa and continues to run a langar-sewa in Ayodhya.

Despite their historical and brave past, the role of Nihangs in community policing and public safety presents a complex blend of historic tradition, volunteer service (seva), and occasional friction with modern state authorities. Once commanding a respected place in Sikh tradition as warriors and guardians of the faith, the Nihangs in recent years have faced mounting unease over the conduct of certain individuals and fringe groups operating under their name. The Nihang vigilantism, moral policing, and open defiance of the law have become a concern not just in Punjab but in various states.

Hardly a protest went by without Nihangs. They were seen clashing and wielding swords and performing Sikh martial arts at the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Over the years, the self-styled Nihang factions have taken it upon themselves to enforce their own version of cultural and religious codes. The viral social media videos blatantly speak volumes about the dark side of the blue robes. Videos show public spaces becoming sites of confrontation, with groups inspecting young couples and threatening women over their clothing and social media presence. Breaking barricades, assaulting toll plazas, involvement in land and property grab cases, clashing with police and misusing religious symbols speak volumes about the cultural and moral downfall of the Akaal Sena, which once protected the poor, downtrodden and religion.

Attacks on people with swords, beatings up non-Sikhs, and the labourers from other states are common. Two viral videos show Nihangs attacking women, which totally contradicts Sikh tenets. In a recent video, over a dozen Nihangs were seen dragging a woman by her hair in Sanaur in Punjab's Patiala last month. Police registered an FIR against 15 unidentified Nihangs based on a complaint filed by the victim, who was dragged from her house to enforce property possession. Her children were seen crying for help.

In another video, a couple of Nihangs can be seen cane-charging women in the Golden Temple complex (Darbar Sahib) in Punjab's Amrtisar.

"We will use swords if things go out of control. Our weapons are a symbol of peace. This is our service. We will use the sword if we see police beating up people," an unidentified Nihang says in a viral Jantar Mantar video.

The prominent Nihang groups often distance themselves from the individuals involved in clashes and controversies. The Budha Dal sect has issued video statements denying their involvement and clarifying that those found involved in criminal activities were not their members but belonged to rogue splinter groups misusing their sect name.

One such self-styled fringe group titled 'Quam De Rakhe' is headed by Amritpal Singh Mehron, accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a social media influencer, Kamal Kaur, in June 2025. A Muslim-turned-Nihang, he fled to the UAE after the killing. He was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in April this year, along with two of his accomplices.

Another fringe group involved in moral policing was recently accused of harassing a woman influencer. Nihang Jasdeep Singh, who was seen threatening police along with others at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border in June, was also found violating the Sikh tenets, extorting money from liquor shops and sexually exploiting his group members.

He was punished by the Budha Dal after his obscene photographs surfaced on social media.

"The law is for everyone. We have a constitutional government. There is no Taliban administration. We are not living in Afghanistan. Those who have committed a crime should get the punishment as per the law. Nobody is allowed to take law in his hand," says Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur.

Here's a breakdown of criminal activities, vigilante incidents, and standoffs involving Nihang groups or men recently:

June 2026

Kulhal checkpoint: A group of dozens of Nihangs travelling from Mohali attempted to forcibly enter Dehradun from Paonta Sahib. Brandishing swords and iron rods, a section of the group broke through police barricades. The situation was diffused after senior administration officials conducted overnight negotiations and escorted them back.

Nagrasu Gurdwara: Armed Nihangs occupied the Nagarasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after management refused to reserve 50-60 rooms for incoming protesters demanding the release of members arrested in the district. The group vandalised property, allegedly held an elderly Sikh devotee hostage on the roof, and threw stones at police until a Sikh delegation from Punjab intervened to end the standoff.

Karnaprayag market clash: A parking dispute turned violent when a group of Nihang pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib clashed with local residents. Using swords and sharp weapons, they allegedly injured four locals. Uttarakhand Police registered an FIR and arrested four Nihang Sikhs from Mohali.

June 2025

Bathinda social media influencer murder: Self-styled Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron allegedly kidnapped and strangled social media influencer Kamal Kaur, also known as Kanchan Kumari, over objections to her online content, framing it as moral policing. This was part of a broader 24-hour spree of Nihang-related violence in the region.

Jalandhar restaurant attack: Nihang Sikhs attacked a Hindu shopkeeper over a delayed food order. Wielding swords, they vandalised the premises, stole a gold chain, and mocked the owner's faith.

April 2025

Panipat temple attack: Nihangs brandishing swords allegedly stormed the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Haryana's Panipat, shoved an elderly man, and seized the Guru Granth Sahib present on the premises.

January 2025

Ludhiana attack: Police arrested two Nihang Sikhs who were involved in multiple robberies and a prior attack on a Sadar police station team, recovering weapons and stolen vehicles.

July 2024

Tarn Taran attack: Seven men in Nihang attire attacked a shopkeeper, Sammi Puri, over a financial dispute in Punjab's Tarn Taran, killing him and injuring two others in a daylight assault.

Sword attack on Shiv Sena leader: Four assailants dressed in Nihang attire attacked Shiv Sena leader Sandeep Thapar with swords shortly after his security coverage was reduced in Ludhiana.

January 2024

Punjab Gurdwara attack: Nihang Ramandeep Singh Mangu Math killed a youth inside Chaura Khooh Gurdwara in Phagwara under suspicion of sacrilege, subsequently locking himself inside and sharing video footage of the victim.

November 2023

Kapurthala attack: Nihangs opened fire on police officers during an arrest operation in Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi, killing one police constable and injuring six others. Ten individuals were later apprehended.

August 2023

Amritsar murder: A Nihang man, Dalbir Singh, murdered his 16-year-old daughter with a sword after she visited a friend's house, subsequently dragging her body through the village.

September 2022

Murder near Golden Temple: A man, Harmanjeet Singh, was killed by three men, including two Nihangs, near the Golden Temple following an altercation over tobacco usage.

June 2022

Delhi murder: Two Nihangs stabbed and killed Sagar Singh, a Zomato delivery agent, for smoking near a Sikh-dominated area.

May 2022

Punjab killing: A group of around 25 Nihangs tortured and killed 23-year-old Avtar Singh after suspecting him of eloping with a woman in Samrala.

October 2021

Delhi-Haryana Border assault: Nihang Naveen Sandhu assaulted a poultry worker, breaking his leg after the worker refused to give him free chicken near the Singhu Border.

Another man, Lakhbir Singh, was brutally murdered, mutilated, and tied to a barricade by Nihangs over allegations of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib near the Singhu Border.

April 2020

Patiala cop attack: During a COVID-19 lockdown curfew dispute, a group of Nihangs led by Baba Balwinder Singh severed the hand of a senior police officer, Harjeet Singh, with a sword and injured other officers. Eleven individuals were arrested following an armed standoff at Khichdi Sahib Gurdwara.