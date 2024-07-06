Political Slugfest Over Sword Attack On Punjab Shiv Sena Leader

The brutal attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar by Nihang Sikhs in Ludhiana has become a political flashpoint. The assault, captured on CCTV, occurred near the Civil Hospital, where Thapar sustained severe injuries after being repeatedly struck with swords.

Thapar, known for his vocal stance against Khalistan, was returning from an event at the Samvedna Trust when the attackers, dressed in traditional Nihang attire, intercepted him. The video footage shows Thapar on a scooter with his security personnel when the attackers surrounded him. Despite his attempts to reason with them, the situation quickly escalated into violence. With folded hands, Thapar pleaded for mercy, but the attackers mercilessly struck him on the head, causing him to collapse. Even on the ground, he was subjected to further assaults, leaving him in critical condition.

Thapar's gunman left the crime scene without any retaliation.

Eyewitnesses immediately rushed Thapar to the Civil Hospital, from where he was later transferred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Hospital sources indicate that he suffered severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs, requiring urgent medical intervention.

The Ludhiana Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the unidentified attackers. Two suspects, identified as Sarabjit Singh and Harjot Singh, were apprehended in Fatehgarh Sahib district, while a third, Tehal Singh, remains at large. The scooter used by the attackers was recovered during the arrests.

In response to the escalating tensions, political figures from across the spectrum have condemned the attack, with accusations levied against the Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order. Opposition leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur, and BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, have called for immediate action and accountability from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana, said: "Such a brutal attack on an individual in full public view is condemnable. It has created panic among residents."

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, he said, "The administration is missing from Punjab. They have made a mockery of law and order. Officers are busy pleasing AAP leaders instead of doing their job."

Congress leader Partap Bajwa too condemned the incident and targeted Mr Mann for the current law and order situation in the state.

"Peace in Punjab returned after endless sacrifices, no one should be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere of the state. In Punjab people from all religions live together with love and brotherhood," he said in a post on X.

"There are external forces at play who want to disturb Punjab's peace once again for their political benefits. Punjab CM stop your theatrics and focus on the law and order of the state, being the Home Minister the buck stops at your door," said Mr Bajwa.