Prophet Row: Illegal Guns Found In Prayagraj House Before Razing, Say UP Cops: 10 Facts

"We have found a 12 bore illegal pistol and a 315 bore pistol and cartridges and some documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court," said Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj.

The house of Javed Mohammed – a leader with the Welfare Party of India -- was razed this afternoon.

The action came hours after a notice was stuck outside his house, claiming illegal construction in the ground and first floors. The notice also claimed that he had failed to reply to a demolition order sent to him in May.

Bulldozers were used in Saharanpur yesterday, where the homes of two accused were razed. Demolitions were also carried out in Kanpur, where violent clashes and stone-throwing took place on June 3 over the same issue.

Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, claimed the demolition was part of a "normal process".

"The administration acts regularly against illegal constructions… There is a set procedure including giving a notice and in this matter of Mohd Javed too we followed the procedure," Mr Khatri said.

A group of lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, claiming the demolition of Javed Mohammed's house was illegal.

The house was in the name of his wife and the family did not receive and notice about illegal construction, they wrote.

Senior state police officer Prashant Kumar has said that in cases of property destruction during Friday's protests, properties of perpetrators will be attached by the state under a 2020 law. Three tribunals have been opened in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Meerut to look into the issue.