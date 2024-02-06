Prohibitory Orders In Noida On Feb 7, 8 Ahead Of Farmers' March To Parliament

The farmer groups have called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament

Ahead of major protest demonstrations by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Tuesday said restrictions under CrPC section 144 will be in effect on February 7 and 8.

Police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of the farmers' movement on tractors.

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.

The farmer groups have called for a 'kisan mahapanchayat' on Wednesday and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday to press for their demands.

"Programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8. Some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Mr Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people and unauthorised processions, including religious and political, according to the order.

The traffic department cautioned the public about diversions in Dadri, Tilapata, Surajpur, Sirsa, Rampur-Fatehpur, and other routes of Greater Noida.

"Use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. For traffic-related information, contact traffic police helpline number 9971009001," it said in a statement.

