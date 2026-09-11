Probe Ordered After 12 Class 7 Students Get Injured At Assam School

The Dibrugarh district administration has ordered a probe into injuries to twelve Class VII students on Don Bosco School's premises.

The incident was reported on Thursday after the students sustained minor injuries on the school premises. School authorities arranged medical attention for the children.

Eight of the students received anti-tetanus injections, sources said. All the students are reported to be stable.

Following the incident, the Dibrugarh district commissioner assigned the inspector of schools, additional joint director of health services and the circle officer of East Revenue Circle to conduct an inquiry.

The officials will look into the circumstances that led to the incident. Counselling for the students and their parents is also being arranged.

Further action will be taken after the inquiry report is submitted.