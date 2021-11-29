Probe NGOs Linked With Conversion: Shivraj Chouhan Tells Officials

"There is no place in Madhya Pradesh for NGOs involved in religious conversion," he said (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday directed the police as well as the state administration to investigate NGOs getting foreign funding along with those engaged in spreading enmity and indulging in religious conversion.

Mr Chouhan, while addressing a video conference of divisional commissioners, collectors, inspector generals and superintendents of police, said such NGOs will not be allowed to operate in Madhya Pradesh.

“Identify NGOs getting foreign funding and collect information about the purpose for which the money is being used," the CM said in a statement, adding that several such groups were dividing society and their list should be prepared after identifying them.

"There is no place in Madhya Pradesh for NGOs involved in religious conversion and those spreading enmity and dividing the society. We will not allow them to stay here. We should also know the people associated with such NGOs,” Mr Chouhan said.

It was informed in the meeting that seven hardcore Maoists (Area Committee Members or ACM) were killed in police encounters and three arrested in the past two years, which had led to the seizure of arms and ammunition as well as curbing of extortion activities of the ultras among tendu leaf contractors.

The officials also informed that 18 people were arrested on charges of supplying arms to the Maoists during this period.

Mr Chouhan also expressed concern on crimes against women in the state and directed that every effort must be taken to stop them.

It was informed in the meeting that 11,268 missing persons, including 1665 boys and 3609 girls, were traced and rescued between January 1 and October 31 this year.

