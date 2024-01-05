Probe Agency Team, Going To Raid Trinamool Leader's House, Attacked

Visuals of the incident showed windows of the car broken.

An Enforcement Directorate team was attacked in West Bengal when it was going to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress in connection with an alleged ration scam. The probe agency said that the attack took place near Sandeshkali village.

Visuals of the incident showed windows of the car broken. Security officials have arrived at the spot and are conducting an investigation.

The raid, which has been called off for the day, was going to be conducted at the residences of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sheikh Shahjahan is the Fisheries and Animal Resources Officer of North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad as well as Block President of Sandeshkhali 1.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters gathered outside the leader's residence as soon as the ED officials arrived and vandalised their cars

"Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us," a member of the raiding ED team told news agency ANI.

Two officials were injured.



Condemning the attack on the ED team, West Bengal Bhartiya Janata party leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is in complete shambles. The attack shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law and order in the state, he said.

He urged the National Investigation Agency to probe into the matter.