Probe Agency Summons Arrested Trinamool Leader's Daughter In Bengal Cattle Scam

The ruling party strongman was arrested in August by CBI. (file)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the daughter of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, and his chartered accountant to its Delhi office on November 2 for their questioning in connection with the agency's probe into cattle smuggling in Bengal.

The two might be questioned together by ED detectives, an agency official said on Friday.

"We have asked Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal and his CA Manish Kothari to appear at our New Delhi office next Wednesday. We have plans to question them together," he said.

Sukanya Mondal, who owns two firms, will be asked about the "huge wealth that she amassed in a short time", the official said.

"Manish Kothari has been told to bring with him all documents related to Anubrata Mondal's properties, his income and savings in different bank accounts," the ED official stated.

According to sources in the ED, Sukanya Mondal was earlier, too, sent summons for appearance at the Delhi office on October 27, but she skipped the session.

Her lawyer, however, claimed that the TMC leader's daughter received no such notice.

The ruling party strongman was arrested in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a parallel probe into cross-border cattle smuggling.

The CBI had earlier in the month submitted a chargesheet before an Asansol-based special court, alleging that the Birbhum leader was involved in abetting and conspiring cattle smuggling.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)