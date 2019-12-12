Probe Agency Seeks Cancellation Of Ratul Puri's Bail In VVIP Chopper Case

Ratul Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland chopper scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri in a money laundering case connected to the AgustaWestland helicopter deal.

A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar had granted bail to Ratul Puri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The court had also directed Ratul Puri not to tamper with evidence and also that he should not contact or influence any witness connected to the case. He was further directed to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.