Probe Agency NIA Arrests Fourth Accused In Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohammad Hussain Molani, an accused in a terror funding case involving the banned Pakistani organisation Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, when he returned from Dubai where he had been hiding, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Molani alias Babloo, 43, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, had been hiding in Dubai, it said.

The agency had issued a Look Out Circular against him.

He was arrested after his landed at Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Sunday.

"This is the fourth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operatives to their associates through ''hawala'' (money launderers) operators for furthering their nefarious activities to create unrest in India. The arrested accused was in close contact with financiers of FIF based abroad," the NIA said.

In September last year, the NIA had busted a module of FIF in Delhi and Srinagar arresting three persons.

Molani was sent to nine days of police custody by a special NIA court.