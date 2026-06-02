Probe Agency To Approach Court Over Attack On Its Officials During Kerala Raid

The Enforcement Directorate, or ED, has sought an investigation into the attack on its officials following searches at the home of former Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

Enforcement Directorate sources have told NDTV that the central agency, which investigates financial crimes, plans to implead itself in the case related to the alleged attack on its officials during the recent searches linked to the CMRL-Exalogic probe.

According to legal sources within the central agency, there are concerns over whether the case will be pursued effectively. The ED's apprehension is that several prosecutors handling such matters were appointed during the previous Left government.

Sources said the agency believes its intervention in the proceedings is necessary to ensure that the case is pursued to its logical conclusion and that appropriate action is taken against those accused of attacking ED personnel.

The move comes amid the ED's demand for a wider probe into the violence that followed the searches, including an examination of the circumstances surrounding the alleged involvement of political activists.

The agency has reportedly asked that the role of CPM leaders in the incident also be examined.

According to ED sources, the visits by party leaders to the homes of those accused in the attack and other developments surrounding the incident warrant closer scrutiny.

The agency has submitted a report to its Directorate highlighting these concerns, NDTV has learnt.

The probe agency has decided to await the Kerala High Court's final verdict on CMRL's plea seeking to halt the money laundering probe linked to the CMRL-Exalogic transactions.

The CMRL has argued that the ED lacks the authority to investigate the matter and contended that the SFIO report alone is insufficient to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The company has also maintained that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has already registered a complaint in the matter. However, the ED has informed the court that further investigation is necessary.

The High Court has directed the ED not to take any further action in the case until Friday, when it is expected to pronounce its verdict on CMRL's petition.

However, the interim protection does not extend to individuals who are not parties to the appeal, including Veena T, daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier, a Division Bench of the High Court rejected CMRL's plea seeking a stay on the Single Bench order and a fresh hearing in the matter.